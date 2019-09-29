Porterdale
Alma L. Fisher
Alma L. Fisher, of Porterdale, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 87. Of the Baptist faith, Mrs. Fisher worshipped at and was a supportive member of County Line Baptist Church. She always had a song in her heart, and she shared her love of singing in various groups and choirs. Mrs. Fisher immersed herself in family life. She was a proud grandmother who supported her grandchildren both on and off the field. Whether cheering them on in their favorite sport, or going along with their adventurous endeavors, Mrs. Fisher was a constant presence and an endless source of unconditional love. She will be remembered for her positive outlook, her cheerful and sweet spirit, and her ability to always see the good in others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Niff Fisher; son, Jerry Fisher; parents, Mick and Mattie Lou Lynch; sister, Grace Woodruff; and brothers, J.C. Lynch, and Horace Lynch.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Wayne Harper; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Shey Fisher; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Ann Lynch; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Lynch, Musette "Gussie" Fisher.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Fisher will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. J. Clifton Brown officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to her service, from 12:00 Noon2:00 P.M.
