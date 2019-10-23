Conyers, GA
Alvin E. Parker
Alvin E. Parker, a lifelong resident of Conyers, passed away at home with his family by his side on October 19, 2019, at the age of 68.
Alvin was the son of W.W. and Christine Parker. He often shared stories of growing up with his 12 brothers and sisters on the family dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work. Alvin was a 1969 graduate of Rockdale County High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. "Al", as he was known by his co-workers, was an employee of AT&T for 22 years, Publix, D&J Supply, and most recently Jefferson Mortuary Service. He was a deacon and faithful member at Macedonia Baptist Church. Alvin found great joy in singing hymns, being a "Grampy" & sharing special moments with his grandchildren, cooking for others, and baking his renowned sweet potato pies.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Terry, Randy, and Eddie Parker. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cathy; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah & Chris Tarr, Cheri & Jesse Jefferson, Abbey & David Loth; his four grandchildren, Owen & Lucas Tarr, Dottie Rose & Beau Jefferson; siblings, Frances Walker, Lamar Parker, Diann Johnston, Madren King, Mike Parker, Anthony Parker, Barry Parker, Sheila Taylor and Debbie Perkins.
A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Henry Funeral Home, 6833 Church Street, Lithonia, with Rev. Ryan Parr officiating. A private family interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8, Tuesday at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted, or contributions in his memory may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Alvin E. Parker, a lifelong resident of Conyers, passed away at home with his family by his side on October 19, 2019, at the age of 68.
Alvin was the son of W.W. and Christine Parker. He often shared stories of growing up with his 12 brothers and sisters on the family dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work. Alvin was a 1969 graduate of Rockdale County High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. "Al", as he was known by his co-workers, was an employee of AT&T for 22 years, Publix, D&J Supply, and most recently Jefferson Mortuary Service. He was a deacon and faithful member at Macedonia Baptist Church. Alvin found great joy in singing hymns, being a "Grampy" & sharing special moments with his grandchildren, cooking for others, and baking his renowned sweet potato pies.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Terry, Randy, and Eddie Parker. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cathy; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah & Chris Tarr, Cheri & Jesse Jefferson, Abbey & David Loth; his four grandchildren, Owen & Lucas Tarr, Dottie Rose & Beau Jefferson; siblings, Frances Walker, Lamar Parker, Diann Johnston, Madren King, Mike Parker, Anthony Parker, Barry Parker, Sheila Taylor and Debbie Perkins.
A funeral service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Henry Funeral Home, 6833 Church Street, Lithonia, with Rev. Ryan Parr officiating. A private family interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8, Tuesday at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted, or contributions in his memory may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.