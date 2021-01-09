Covington, GA Ambrose "Pop" Guy, of Covington, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the age of 102. A proud veteran, Mr. Guy valiantly served his country in the United States Army during World War II as an Army Medic. He honorably received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and for his 100th birthday, he received the Quilt of Valor. Mr. Guy taught vocational skills to the underprivileged in New York Schools and the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary where he also taught machine repairs and was one of the last ones to do typewriter repairs. He was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers - even playing for their farm team league before serving in the war. Mr. Guy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi Guy; parents, Poppy and Alice Guy; three siblings; daughters, Paula Jill Tricarico, Renae Guy; grandchildren, Noelle Elaine Lomax, Daniel James Somma.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Sal Somma; son, Tim Guy; grandchildren, Dr. Bethany Somma, PhD, Lt. Charity Somma U.S. Navy, Tim Guy, Alisha Durantt, Brandi Blackstock; great-grandchildren, Daniel Lomax, Tanner Durantt, Palmer Durrant, Brian Blackstock, Ashton Blackstock, Carter Blackstock; as well as other loving family members.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Guy was held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:30 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor C.P. Harvey, Sr. officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.