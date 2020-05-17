Amelia Dameron

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
- A mother and a daughter left Arkansas to work at 'the epicenter of the epicenter' of the coronavirus pandemic
- He said goodbye to his elderly father over FaceTime. Now he's giving donated iPads to local medical centers so families can stay connected
- At least 11 firefighters were injured in a downtown Los Angeles fire
- Nelly and Ludacris overcome severe weather and Wi-Fi issues for Verzuz battle on Instagram Live
- Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the world
- Woman in critical condition following May 13 shooting in Covington
- Coronavirus update: Georgia has surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 deaths
- Rockdale school system planning ahead for budget cuts
- A suspect in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery was involved in a previous investigation of him, recused prosecutor says
- Conyers makes budget adjustments due to COVID-19
- Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. completes statewide certification program
- After stellar career at Georgia State, Caitlin Ray looking forward to academic goals, role as Eastside coach
- UPDATE: GBI identifies victims in Social Circle shootings
- Rockdale County adding fencing to park playgrounds to prevent their use during pandemic
- Newton County Jail Blotter
