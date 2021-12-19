Lithonia, GA Andreane Jean Philippe-King, age 93 of Lithonia, died Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel C. King. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Jean Philippe; sons, Ernest Jean Philippe and Andre L Morissette; 11 grandchildren, and future generations of leaders, that include countless great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; entombment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
