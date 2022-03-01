Covington, GA Angela Castle, of Covington, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 79. Mrs. Castle was born in Trinidad and lived in many different places throughout her life. She moved to Venezuela in the late 60's, moved to Italy a few years later after that, then to Far Rockway with her sisters in the early 70's, Jamaica Queens in the early 90's, and then lastly she moved to Georgia in 2007 where she lived with her youngest son, Stacey, and his wife, Quannette, and grandchildren, Quenton, Stephon, and Staci. Mrs. Castle was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Covington, and Gospel Light Baptist Church, in New York City. She obtained her bachelor's degree in business from Kingsborough Community College and worked for the state of New York for 20 years as a case manager and worked for many years at Sherman Manor. Mrs. Castles was fluent in many languages and loved watching Spanish TV shows. She loved to cook and feed people, enjoyed telling stories and traveling; most recently (pre COVID) she took her first cruise, and six years ago visited Africa. Mrs. Castle spent many of her summers with her oldest son, Anthony (Tony as she called him), and his wife, Sabrina, in New York City. She had many friends, and her energy was infectious. When she moved to Georgia, her grandson, Rashawn followed in her footsteps and says that she changed his life. Mrs. Castle leaves behind a host of relatives, cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law Anthony "Tony" Greene and Sabrina Kahn, Stacey and Quannette Castle; eight grandchildren, Rashawn, Teivaugh, Toni, Torrance, Symonne, Quenton, Sthephon, Staci; six great-grandchildren, Kingston, Thai, Erin, Celix, Noah, Nathan; and brother, Kenneth Henry; niece, Johanna Henry; nephew, Clinton Henry.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Castle will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, 11:00 A.M., Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, in Covington, with Pastor Billy Ingram and Pastor Andrew Dice officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Sunday, March 6, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.
