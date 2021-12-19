Smithville, TN Anita Noles, of Smithville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 75. Mrs. Noles was a past resident of Conyers, Georgia, for 34 years and had resided in Smithville, Tennessee for the last 3 years. She led a career in banking and accounting in Fort Stewart and in Conyers. Mrs. Noles was a proud spouse of a Vietnam Vet and loved her pets. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Hammett Noles; parents, William and Marie Johnson; brother, Bill Johnson, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Regina Noles of Smithville, TN; and a multitude of fur grandbabies.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Noles will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. A private interment will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Milledgeville. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, December 28, from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., and again on Wednesday, one hour to her service from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kitty City Cat Rescue, https://www.kittycitycatrescue.com/read-me.
