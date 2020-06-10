Anna (Faye) Davis Goodman, age 77 of Conyers, Georgia passed away on June 07, 2020. Faye was born March 28,1943 in Ocilla, Georgia. Faye was raised in Worth County, Georgia and was a member of Pine Forrest Baptist Church. Faye is preceded in death by her husband, James Travis Goodman, Sr.; mother, Susie Mae White Davis; father, Weyman E. Davis; brother, Lonnie E. Davis (Peanut); granddaughter, Cerissa Loggins and great-grandson, Braydon Michael. She is survived by her son, Greg Loggins and daughter- in law- Serena Loggins; her son, Billy Murphy and daughter in-law Lisa Murphy; her son, Jimmy Goodman and Daughter in-law Jan Goodman; and her daughter, Debbie Pitts; grandchildren, B.J. and Sara Murphy, Jessi Murphy and Justin Haug, Greg Loggins (Bubba), Renee Young, Andy Young, Shana Alexander and Joshua Davidson; great-grandchildren Christian, Hailey, Dylan, Brantley, Jasper, Anna, Jazzy, Jaxon, Kayla, Samantha, Haley, Taylor, Travis, Mercedez, Malichi, Logan and Zach. Faye was a loved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Faye treasured her family and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.