Anna Teresa Ekard Hix

Conyers, GA Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Anna Teresa Hix, age 62, of Conyers, Georgia, who passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Mrs. Hix was born in Atlanta, Georgia, a daughter to the late Loy Wesley Ekard and the late Lottie Lorene Queen Ekard. Mrs. Hix was a 1977 graduate of Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Mrs. Hix was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers, where she sang in the choir, performed solos and was a Branch Manager for the People's Bank in Conyers, Georgia for twenty-five years. The most important part of life to her, was her family and grandchildren, to whom she lovingly was known as "Mimi".
Survivors include her husband, Greg Hix of Conyers; daughter, Stephanie Smith and her husband Joey of Conyers; brothers, Jeff Ekard and his wife Sally of Jefferson, Steve Ekard of Bishop; grandchildren, Sadie, Ava and Madison; sister-in-law, Marsha Norris and her husband Don Gill of Athens; niece, Jessica, nephews, Wes, Jason, Clayton, and Robert, and several cousins also survive.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
