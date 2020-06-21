Melissa 'Annette' Baxter, age 73 of Conyers, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Radford and Shirley Jackson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Heidi Baxter; grandchildren, A.J. Baxter, Ty Baxter, and Mark Baxter; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Mike Brantley; brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Ruby Ann Jackson; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Baxter was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers. She retired from BioLab after a long career. Annette was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed unusual birdhouses. Private family services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Howard Greer officiating; interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan. The private service from our chapel will be streamed live as a complimentary service. Those desiring may make contributions to First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Highway 138 NE, Conyers, GA 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.