...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Conyers, GA Annie Ruth Piaia. 76, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away March 20, 2022. She was born on October 21. 1945 in Dial, Georgia, daughter of the late Bunyon Avery and Bonnie Mae Hunnicutt Weeks.
Annie loved art and travel, and those two passions were often intertwined throughout her lite as she photographed her many adventures. She would often record her experiences in drawings and paintings, especially of her time exploring the western United States. Annie also loved to garden and to share the fruits of her green thumb with family and friends.
Though she left her home in north Georgia early in life, Annie was frequently drawn back to the mountains in her later years. Whether it was the Appalachians or the Rockies, she seemed most at home in the hills, and could often be found wandering them in search of the next breathtaking display of God's creation.
Annie is survived by her son Michael Piaia; daughter Carla White and husband Fred; grandson Christopher White and wife Kate; granddaughters Rachel White, Sarah White, and Samantha White; great-granddaughter Isabella White; brothers Frank Weeks, Billy Weeks, and Bobby Weeks; sisters Betty Grizzle and Eunice Woody; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dante Piaia, and her brother Johnny Weeks.
Funeral services was held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to either:
Our Lady of Good Success Catholic Church 1460 5th Ave E Dickinson. ND 58601
St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 North Main Street Chamberlain. SD 57325
