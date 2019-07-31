Jackson
Anthony "Andy" Cannon
Anthony Andy' Wayne Cannon, age 70 of Jackson, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cannon; mother and her husband, Kathleen and Bill Moore; and brother, Mike Cannon. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deon Cannon; sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Amrita Cannon, Jason and Britney Cannon; grandchildren, Rebekah Cannon, Malachi Cannon, Raya Cannon, Sophia Cannon, Abigail Cannon, Jayden Cannon, Easton Cannon, Andie Cannon, Tucker Cannon; aunt, Mildred Williams; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Andy retired from Decatur City Schools. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and had a sixth sense about the outdoors. As many have commented, he always had a smile and was so very respected whether personally, at work or at play. He will be greatly missed by so many. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Al Myers officiating; family will receive friends from 11 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or please make a donation to the Miracle league of Rockdale, P.O. Box 83134, Conyers, GA 30013 in his memory, attention Kay Maddox. Monies will be in Memory of Ashley Marie Jones. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
