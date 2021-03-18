Arnold Willaim Billy Hulsey

Eatonton, GA Arnold William Hulsey, Jr., age 85 of Eatonton, died Friday, March 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Pearl Hulsey; wife, Wanda Jean Hulsey; daughter, JennyLen Bowden; son, Ricky Price; grandson, Jacob Hulsey; granddaughter, Haelyn Hooks; sister-in-law, Dorothy Folds. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Hulsey, Randy Price; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Darrell Hooks, Lisa and Jerry Harbin; grandchildren, Tyler, Taft, Jennifer, Randy, Brandon, Justin, Adam, Jackie, Jody; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Southerly, Copelan, Lochlan, Bryson, Morgan, Lane. Billy was a Mason for 52 years and a Shriner. He retired from McLean Trucking with the accomplishment of driving over 1 million miles with no accidents. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Service information

Mar 21
Service
Sunday, March 21, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Mar 21
Visitation
Sunday, March 21, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
