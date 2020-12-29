Covington, GA Arthur Ray McAdoo, age 94 of Covington, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McAdoo; parents, Irvin and Mayme McAdoo; son, James Charles McAdoo; and sisters, Juanita M. Price, Jo M. Hurley.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Lisa Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and John Houck; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Ray was a Mining Engineer retiring from Pittston Coal Company and he proudly served our Country during WWII in the United States Army. He enjoyed watching football and golf and most of all, his morning walks after breakfast. Ray was a loving father and Grand-Pa and will be missed dearly.
Family Graveside services will be held at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brandon Stanley officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
