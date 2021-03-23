Social Circle, GA Arthur Richardson, of Social Circle, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the age of 63. Mr. Richardson was a dedicated employee for Rockdale Pipeline where he served as Vice President. He was a selfless man, had a great sense of humor and you could always catch him smiling and cutting up with others. Not the youngest, but the baby of the family, Mr. Richardson was known for being the favorite. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, shooting pool and reading the Bible. Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Denver and Myrtle Lee Richardson; sister, Theresa Camp.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kim Richardson; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Michael Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Stephanie Richardson; Grandchildren, Jaden Richardson, Addison Richardson, Jett Carter, Aidan Richardson, Isaiah Carter; sister and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Gary Cooley, Jesse Camp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Vickie Richardson, Thomas and Jodie Richardson, Darrell and Djuana Black; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Richardson will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at First Baptist Church, 195 N Cherokee Road, in Social Circle, with Rev. Mike Hardy and Pastor Dennis Day officiating and interment following in Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 699 American Legion Road, in Conyers. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Friday, March 26, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Social Circle.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

