Conyers
Baby Boy Samuel Mark Campbell
Baby Boy Samuel Mark Campbell of Conyers passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord: Deuteronomy 6:4
Survivors include his parents, Jordan and Gabby Campbell; maternal grandparents, Kelly and Mary Conan; paternal grandparents, Neil and Tamera Campbell; aunts and uncles, Laoni Conan, Adam and Jena Gutierrez, Josiah Conan, Kendal and MaKayla Campbell, Joseph "Andre" Campbell; cousins, Aidan Gutierrez, Avarie Gutierrez, Anson Gutierrez and Axel Campbell. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Samuel Dean Conan.
A Funeral Service for Baby Boy Samuel will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at Conyers Apostolic Church, 1882 Irwin Bridge Road NW, in Conyers, with Pastor Jonathan Alvear and Rev. Juan Alvear officiating, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. Friends may visit with the family at the church, one hour prior to his service, from 1:002:00 P.M.
