Barbara Ann Manders, age 83, of Covington, GA passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ovie Manders, and her brother, Jerry W. Manders. She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Manders, of Conyers, GA and her sister-in-law/guardian, Patricia S. Manders, of Covington, GA. Barbara is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Covington, GA. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Richard Culpepper will officiate the graveside service at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 East Ponce De Leon Ave., Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Services will be live streamed on A.S. Turner and Son's Facebook page. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Service information

Jul 23
Graveside
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
Melwood Cemetery
5170 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
