Conyers, GA Barbara Ann Driver Brandon passed away on July 9th, 2020. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Dr. Dave Benson officiating. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to First United Methodist Church in Barbara's memory.
