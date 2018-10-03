Stockbridge
Barbara Burgess
Barbara Bryant Burgess, age 76 of Stockbridge, died Sunday, September 30, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bobby' Lewis Burgess; son, Robert Burgess, Jr.; parents, Schley and Runelle Bryant. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Burgess Adams and Danny Adams, Candy and Chris Sullivan; grandchildren, Christopher Buck' and Kalia Sullivan, Shaylah Sullivan, Derick and Samantha Adams; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Adams; great-grandsons, Dylan Adams, David Adams, Dallas Jax Adams, Liam Langford, Jaxson Sullivan; brother, Bennie Bryant; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Neil McCullough; sisters-in-law, Jo Carter, Martha Ann Arrington; life-long friend, Jackie Standfield. Mrs. Burgess was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and with family and friends. Memorial Services will be held Friday, October 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Doug Ferguson and Pastor John Thornton, Jr., officiating. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
