Covington, GA Barbara Camp Robinson, age 88, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Mrs. Robinson was the daughter of Lewis Reid Camp and Marguerite Leonard Camp of East Point, GA, who have preceded her in death. She was born in Rico, GA, and grew up in East Point, GA. After graduating from Russell High School, she attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in Atlanta and became a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Robinson began her career as a visiting health nurse for the United States Postal Service and later transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, where she worked for several health clinics in Atlanta until she retired. She continued to use her skills after retirement and took care of her husband, Bill, when he was diagnosed with ALS. He was able to remain at home until his passing. Mrs. Robinson helped many who needed her assistance, including driving others to doctors' appointments and checking on the elderly in the community. She was an accomplished pianist and shared this love with her family and friends. Mrs. Robinson encouraged others to sing or play along with her and brought much joy to all. After retirement, she and husband, Bill, built their retirement home with their son, Wade, serving as contractor and builder. The home was on Lake Jackson at the original family cabin site where they spent many happy days. They lived there and enjoyed being at the lake with family and friends. Mrs. Robinson enjoyed swimming and would swim across the lake with her sister, Marty. In earlier years, she taught many to swim and water ski. Mrs. Robinson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She volunteered in the community by helping make lunches for the Youth Ministry as they worked on summer programs in Conyers. She also helped serve Thanksgiving meals at the Food Pantry in Covington. Mrs. Robinson will be remembered for her caring and giving heart and her love of family, friends, music, and the lake life! She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robinson.
Survivors include her sons, Scott Robinson of Atlanta, GA, Reid Robinson (Joni) of Covington, GA, Wade Robinson of St. Simons, GA; daughter, Leslie Woodard (Terry) of Rentz, GA; sisters, Jackie Williams of Louisville, KY, Marty McCullough of Hartsville, SC, Judy Drew (Bob) of Newnan, GA; sister-in-law, Rhonette Coleman (Bill) of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren, Paige Robinson, Kate Stigall (Brock); as well as many other nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thanks all members of the staff of Retreat Nursing Home, Monticello, GA, for the love and caring services provided to her during her time there after her fall and head injury. She was comforted by them and they were her family. Also, thank you to the many friends and family who reached out to her after her fall. The family requests no flowers. Expressions of sympathy or donations may be made to the ALS Association, Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30308, or Camp Sunshine House, 1850 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, or a charity of your choice.
Family members will celebrate Mrs. Robinson's life at a small service at a later date.
This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Robinson's family.
