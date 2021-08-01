Barbara Guerrucci

Conyers, GA Barbara Guerrucci, age 80 of Conyers, died Friday, July 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Pitts; brother, Michael Pitts. She is survived by her husband, Enzo Guerrucci; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Guerrucci-Grady (Joseph); sons and daughter-in-law, Lawrence Guerrucci, Michael Guerrucci (Maria); brother, William Pitts (Michelle); grandson, Jason Grady. Barbara was married to her husband for 53 wonderful years. She had a passion for teaching and earned her Master's degree from Georgia State University. Barbara taught Math to Elementary School children and later retired from Decatur City School Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a very strong Catholic faith and was very active in the Catholic church. She could always be found making rosaries to give to fellow Parishioners at her church. Barbara will be greatly missed. Her biggest passion was taking care of her family, loved ones and friends. She will be greatly missed and her love and memory will live forever in our hearts. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church 2621 GA-20, Conyers, GA 30013, Father Juan Areiza officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216

Aug 5
Thursday, August 5, 2021
11:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2621 Hwy 20 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
