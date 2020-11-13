Conyers, GA Barbara Lewis of Conyers, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 84. Ms. Lewis was known by her family and friends for being kindhearted and social. She liked dancing and listening to music, and adored the time spent with her friends playing Bingo. Ms. Lewis was very independent and worked hard to provide for her family and enjoyed her job at Target. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly and held a special place in her heart for her dogs, JoJo, Sammy, and Daisy Mae. Ms. Lewis was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Evans, Sr. and Eva Aletha Bowling; brother, Jerry Bowling.

Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Lewis of Oakland, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Chau Lewis of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Mia Lewis, and Lucy Lewis.

A Graveside Service for Ms. Lewis will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Ben Reynolds officiating.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less.

