Conyers, GA Barbara Mae Gates, age 80 of Conyers, died Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vandy Gates; son, Bradford Stephen Gates; parents, Elvie and Homer Rary; 1 brother and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tami and Alonzo Patton, Stacy and Cliff Robinson, Brandi Brumback; grandchildren and spouses, Whitney and Douglas, Chris and Adriana, Brianna, Adam and Christen, Sydney, Emma, Will, Lily; great-grandchildren, Jason, Elijah, Mackenzie, Cameron, Zanaia, Harmony; brothers, William Rary, James Rary; sister, Frances Bethea; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gates enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, and spending time with her family. She will be missed. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
