Conyers, GA CMDR Barry Wingo Coats (ret.) formally of Conyers, GA passed away February 9th, 2021 in Coronado, CA. Barry was a resident of Conyers for over 20 years and a member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church. More information about his life is available online at: http://www.aztlanmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to George G Glenner Alzheimer's Family Center at www.glenner.org in Barry's name or to a charity of your choice.
