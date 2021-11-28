Benjamin Roland Reagan

Conyers, GA Benjamin 'Roland' Reagan, age 93 of Conyers, died Friday, November 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Joyce Reagan; wife, Betty Bonner Reagan; parents, Ben and Ida Reagan; and son, Michael Roland Reagan. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeff and Lindi Reagan, Les and Kitty Reagan, Vickie Reagan, Diane Dawson, Jody and Debye Alderman, Don and Mandi Bonner, Craig and Kelly Bonner; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Mr. Reagan was a veteran of the United States Army, a life-time member of First Baptist Church of Conyers, and a Community Pharmacist establishing Reagan's Pharmacy in 1959. He was also a past City of Conyers Council Member, past President of the Georgia Pharmacy Association, a volunteer Captain with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, and a previous Rockdale County School Board Member. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Conyers with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Hwy 138 NE, Conyers, GA 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

