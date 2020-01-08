Conyers
Mr. Benny Milton "Chuck" Yarbrough
Mr. Benny Milton "Chuck" Yarbrough, 82, of Conyers, husband of 62 years to Norma Jean Parham Yarbrough, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital Rockdale.
Mr. Yarbrough was born in Oglethorpe County on May 30, 1938, son of the late William Rufus Yarbrough, Sr. and Ima Mae Gunter Yarbrough. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in East Point having worked in the the maintenance department, and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed restoring old cars.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Jean, include his children: Sharon Lynn Yarbrough of Conyers and Gregory Milton Yarbrough and Lynn of Elberton; sister, Jo Ann Webb of Duluth; grandson, Ben Yarbrough and Jessie of Elberton; great-granddaughter, Claire Lynn Yarbrough; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Claire Rebecca Yarbrough; and brothers: Billy, Jimmy, and Larry.
Funeral services celebrating his life were held on Monday, December 30, at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Thrift officiating. Interment followed in Forest Hills Memorial Park in Elberton.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton was respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Benny Milton "Chuck" Yarbrough.
