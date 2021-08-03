Winder, GA Bertha Jackie McWilliams, age 79 of Winder, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alice Poole; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Charles Mahan. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James McWilliams; sons, Jeff McWilliams, Andrew and Heather McWilliams, Chris McWilliams and Hope Nudelman; grandchildren, Asher McWilliams, Shay McWilliams; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Horace Dobbs; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and June Poole as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a graduate of Lithonia High School. She was a long-time member and very active in church at Turner Hill Baptist Church, Eastwood Baptist Church and North Point Community Church. Jackie was an Interior Decorator and dabbled in floral design. She enjoyed decorating homes for Christmas. She was a leader for the National Day of Prayer, a Sunday School Teacher for many years and a leader in Christian Woman's Club. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Turner Hill Baptist Churchyard. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

