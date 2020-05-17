Bettie Miller
Roswell, GA

Bettie Miller
Bettie B. Miller
She was born Bettie Beatrice Sherrard on August 23, 1933 in Corsicana, Texas. The last of seven children of Bettie Matilda Sherrard and Everett Bates Sherrard. She was married in 1970 to Richard Montgomery Miller who preceded her death in 1998. Bettie graduated with the Class of 1951 from North Dallas High School and in 1971 attended Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, CA. She worked for the Environmental Protection Agency in Atlanta, Georgia for over twenty years before retiring in 1997. She is survived by her two children, Bruce Oliver Williams, Jr and Catherine Leigh Matsumoto and their spouses, Barbara Williams and Dennis Matsumoto and two grandchildren, Renee Nicole Robinson and Mattie Oliver Williams. Bettie is also survived by four stepchildren, Richard R. And James M. Miller of Longview, Texas and Janet Burkhalter of Sycamore, Illinois and Joyce Ackerlund of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Bettie passed away on the morning of Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Her remains will be buried in Rosewood Park Cemetery, Longview, Texas. A memorial and celebration of her life is to be held on Saturday July 25 at North River Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society of AlpharettaArrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society
To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

