Conyers, GA Betty Jo Barnes, age 83 of Conyers, died Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Irwin Barnes, Jr.; parents, Roberta Dean and Bud Bramlett; stepfather, Ralph Dean; sister, Shirley Strickland; brothers, Bobby Bramlett, Eugene Dean; daughters-in-law, Laura Barnes and Debby Barnes. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John 'Butch' and Lisa Barnes, III, Allen Barnes; grandchildren, Traci and Jason McBay, John and Ashley Barnes, Missy and Nick Kline, Bill and Amelia Daniel, Matthew Barnes, Savannah Barnes; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Compton; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Mrs. Barnes was a lifelong resident of Conyers and a founding member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church. She was a legal secretary with several law firms in Atlanta and retired after many years of service from King and Spalding. Private Services will be held. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
NOW HIRING for full-time OFFICE HELPER Apply in person M-…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
tomgahunter said:
Alana Sanders & JC Henderson's spending plans will bankrupt Newton County
Latest News
- Experts say it's a tight race between coronavirus variants and vaccines in the US as air travel hits records and spring break crowds grow
- Man arrested after taking his toddler into an elephant enclosure at San Diego Zoo
- Late FTs lift 14 seed Abilene Christian to upset over Texas
- Largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year will be moving unusually fast
- UCLA earns wire-to-wire upset win over BYU
Most Popular
Articles
- 88 street racers arrested in Clayton County Saturday night
- Former Conyers mayoral candidate Olivia Ware charged with stealing from Paycheck Protection Program
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to state Democrats: Stay out of Iowa election
- Covington Councilman Anthony Henderson faces allegations of voter fraud
- Rockdale Planning Commission balks at third request to change zoning from commercial to residential
- Drugs and weapons seized during early morning search warrant in Rockdale County
- Bridgestone Golf to hold job fair March 23 in Covington
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- 40th Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is March 27 - 28
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you received the latest stimulus payment?
With the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Americans are beginning to receive the latest stimulus payments in their bank accounts.
Have you received your stimulus payment?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.