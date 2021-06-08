Conyers, GA Betty Jo Morlan, age 74 of Conyers, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lou Ray Frix; husband, Garry Wayne Morlan. She is survived by her children, Michelle Haney, Horace McCullough, Tommy Jackson; grandchildren, April Haney, Joshua Wages, Marissa McCullough, Maranda McCullough, Jonathan Jackson, Chelcie Jackson; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Huff, Charlotte Jackson, Elliott Jackson; brother, Herman Frix. Mrs. Betty was a volunteer for many years at Hightower Trail Elementary School. In her spare time, she enjoyed plastic canvasing. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Joel Singleton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
