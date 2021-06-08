Betty Jo Morlan

Conyers, GA Betty Jo Morlan, age 74 of Conyers, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lou Ray Frix; husband, Garry Wayne Morlan. She is survived by her children, Michelle Haney, Horace McCullough, Tommy Jackson; grandchildren, April Haney, Joshua Wages, Marissa McCullough, Maranda McCullough, Jonathan Jackson, Chelcie Jackson; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Huff, Charlotte Jackson, Elliott Jackson; brother, Herman Frix. Mrs. Betty was a volunteer for many years at Hightower Trail Elementary School. In her spare time, she enjoyed plastic canvasing. She will be truly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Joel Singleton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Morlan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.