Betty Joyce Perkins McPherson

Conyers, GA Betty Joyce McPherson, age 87 of Conyers, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Perkins; mother, Beulah Frost; son, Terry Lee McPherson; and sister, Mary Stuart. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rev. Dudley Clark McPherson Jr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Peggy McPherson, Mark and Janice McPherson, Shawn and Darlene McPherson, Dana McPherson, Seth and Lady McPherson; six grandchildren, John Fields, Timothy McPherson, Matthew McPherson, Jonathan McPherson, Nicholas McPherson, Samuel McPherson; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Kidd, Hunter McPherson, Michael McPherson, and Kynzie McPherson. She was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, puzzles, and ceramics. Painting was something she enjoyed and was very good at. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Conyers First United Methodist with Pastor Chris Shurtz, Dr. John Beyers, and Dr. Dave Benson officiating; interment will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted by those who wish to send them. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
