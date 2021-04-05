Covington, GA BETTY LEONA STANDARD CHILDS December 5, 1939 - April 4, 2021
Betty passed away at home on Easter Sunday, April 4th 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was 81. Born in Newton County to the late James Standard and Una Mae Treadwell Standard Hollis. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by husband Reese W. Childs. Betty was a lifelong resident of Newton County and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, retired from Newton County Schools where she drove a School Bus for over 25 years. She also was owner & operator of a local childcare facility for over 20 years and retired in 2009. Betty had a genuine love for children just as if they were her own. Betty led a very active lifestyle and while driving for Newton County Schools also served as an office assistant at the Middle School prior to starting her business in childcare in the year of 1988. Betty loved cooking, entertaining family and friends, being outdoors, going to the lake and beach, taking pictures of flowers, wildlife and all the beautiful things our Lord gave us to enjoy. Betty is survived by her husband Steve Doyle; her daughters and sons-in-law Sheila and Jim Preston, Joni and Jimmy Stanford, Michelle and Chris Carter; grandchildren Trey, Amanda, Lori, Nicholas, Nichole, Hailey, Tyler; 14 great grandchildren Christian, Alexis, Leilan, Blake, Jamarcis, Kiarra, Gracie, Tatum, Tanner, Emalyn, Alex, Jaxson, Eli, Wynter; sister and brother-in-law Sara Ann and Randall Meadows and nephews Greg & Darren Meadows along with many great nieces & nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation and a heartfelt thank you to Betty's daughter Michelle, Grandson Tyler, Great Grandson Alex, Granddaughters Amanda & Nichole and Great Granddaughter Gracie for all their hard work and effort during Betty's time in need. We also cannot forget her great granddaughter Wynter, in how so often she was able to brighten Betty's day. Your special attention and care will always be remembered. God Bless You! Betty will truly be missed, a strong woman, dedicated and committed to her convictions. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12 pm at Salem United Methodist Church with Pastor Justin Harley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salem United Methodist Fund. We love you! Family Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
