McDonough, GA Betty W. Simmons, age 94 of McDonough, died Friday, April 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harrison 'Harry' Simmons; parents, Kate and Boyd West; sisters, Sara Sue Rampey and Frances Pearl West. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mike Doughty; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Alicia Simmons; grandson and wife, Jason and Scarlett Simmons; and great-grandson, Miles Harrison Simmons. Mrs. Simmons was a secretary with Horis A. Ward Funeral Home and Georgia Power Company and retired in 1992. She was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church since 1990 and in the Love Sunday School Class. Betty was a Charter Member and Past Matron of Glenwood Hills Eastern Star Chapter No. 438, Past Grand Adah for Georgia Eastern Star from 1978-79, Emeritus Member, 50-year Member OES in February 2003, and now a member of Gleaners Chapter OES No. 347. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1 p.m.at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Heritage Hills Baptist Church - Decor Department, 2987 Highway 212, Conyers, GA 30094 or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
