Conyers, GA Beverly Joan Timmons, age 78 of Conyers, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helda and Robert Burns; husband, Harold Dean Timmons; son, Gregory Dean Timmons; brothers, Don Burns, Arnold Burns, Robert Burns, James Burns; sister, Shirley Burns. She is survived by her son, Curtis James Timmons, son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Bridget Timmons; sisters, Helen Mueller, Annett Stermon; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Beverly was married to the love of her life for 53 wonderful years. She loved shopping and playing board games along with her vast large collection of tea pots. Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Pastor R. A. Stucke officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

