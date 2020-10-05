San Antonio, TX Billy C. Shaw, age 83, current residence of San Antonio, Texas and long-time former resident of Conyers, Georgia passed away on September 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM. As promised to Billy this notice states "He is gone!" Billy fought a long and tough fight against cancer that consumed a large portion of his face and neck. Along with metastasized lymphoma his body became weary, he longed to return to Texas to die with his boots on. When the funeral home workers came to pick up his body he was dressed in his pearl snap western shirt, starched creased blue jeans, large silver belt buckle, with his black Stetson hat in one hand and the his Thompson chain Bible in his other hand. Of course, his boots were on.

He was born March 18, 1937 in Cherokee County Texas on a Thursday a week before Good Friday to Elbert and Josephine Shaw.

He was married to Marilyn Lance of Sullivan, Illinois on May 24, 1981. They had two children: James Albert Shaw of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina and Carolyn Marie Byers of San Antonio, Texas. His grandchildren include Caleb Mason Byers and Olivia Marie Byers of San Antonio, Texas and Poppy Jayne Shaw of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina.

He worked as a bi-vocational pastor ordained through the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana and served some forty years pastoring churches in Illinois and Georgia. He was also known as the legend because he worked the construction trades often welding on live gas lines.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Church of Praise, 3851 Union Church Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281.

Thoughts and remembrances may be posted at Facebook: Billy C. Shaw. Because of Covid 19 a video of the small intimate memorial service and photographs of his life are also available at this site.