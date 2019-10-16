Covington, GA
Billy Carter
Billy Carter, of Covington, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 53 years of age. Billy was a graduate of Jasper County High School and a former employee of Evans Tool & Die, where he dedicated 17 years of hard work. He attended worship and was a faithful member of Gaither's United Methodist Church, in Covington, for over 35 years. Billy's true passions were Georgia Bulldog football and collecting items that reflected his Indian heritagehe was three-quarters Poarch Creek Indian. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to carry in their hearts the memories of Billy are his step-sisters, Ginger Gaff, Tina Best, Lisa Barnett, Cindy Hawn; aunt and uncle, Marsha and Terry Carter; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as best friends, Michael Ray and family, and Sharon Matney.
A Memorial Service for Billy will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at Gaither's United Methodist Church, 1375 Newton Factory Bridge Road, in Covington, with Pastor Joe Peabody, Jr., and Evangelist Terry Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Billy's family to help with final expenses.
