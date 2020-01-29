Billy Corely

Billy L. Corley, 86, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. He was born in Rockdale County, Georgia to Melton and Essie Lee Corley on January, 21, 1933. He was a retired 43 year employee of Lithonia Lighting and a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Billy served in the U.S. Army and Air Force under the Army Service Forces during the Korean war, with his most favored time served being spent at the base in Goose Bay, Labrador. Bill, "Pa", was a loving father and grandfather, always willing to participate or help with anything his children or grandchildren did. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley N. Corley and his sister Margaret Taylor of Macon, GA. He is survived by his son, Gentry and Cindy Corley; daughter, Terri and Ed King; Grandson, Quentin and Shaye King; Granddaughter, Breyanna and Jordan Hill; Great granddaughter, Chloe Hill; Joyce DeLaRosa. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held Saturday, February 1st at Philadelphia United Methodist Church of Conyers, Georgia at 1pm.
