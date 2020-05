Billy Davis

Conyers, GA



Billy Glenn Davis



Billy Glenn Davis, age 54 of Conyers, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Sylvia Davis; Sons, Jeremy Davis, Timothy Davis, Jeffrey Davis. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Davis; son, Josh Davis, Jacob Davis; grandson, Jarrett Dakota Davis. Billy loved spending time with his dogs, Luke and Phe-Phe, he was an avid coin collector and collector of Coca-Cola products. He enjoyed ME TV, Wrestling and working on chainsaws. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Thomas Moon officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com . Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.