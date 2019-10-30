Billy McCullough

Macon, GA
Billy H. McCullough
Billy H. McCullough, of Macon, GA, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 78 years of age. Mr. McCullough attended Georgia School for the Deaf, in Cave Spring, Georgia. Naturally athletic, he excelled in sports both as a student and in his adult life. As a member of the Tigers basketball team, Mr. McCullough was inducted into the Georgia School for the Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1994, he earned a place in the Far West Athletic Association for the Deaf Softball Hall of Fame. Mr. McCullough applied the same dedication and drive to his work life. He was employed with the Newton/Rockdale Citizen, in Conyers, before moving to California and working with the L.A. Times. In 2007, Mr. McCullough brought his remarkable career to a close when he retired from the United States Post Office in California. A sports fan through and through, he was a passionate follower of Georgia Tech football, the Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons. Mr. McCullough also liked being in nature and camping, as well as traveling to places old and new. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Houston and Helen Margaret McCullough; and brothers, Paul McCullough, Larry McCullough.
Mr. McCullough will be lovingly remembered by his significant other, Janice Dominy; daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Len Bonalsky of Madison, CT; son and daughter-in-law, Lydell and Monica McCullough of Fontana, CA; grandchildren, Ava Bonalsky, Maksym Bonalsky, Emma McCullough, Noah McCullough; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Terry Robinson of Lilburn, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. McCullough will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Interment will be held in Eastview Cemetery, 1138 Woodland Road NE, Conyers. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, October 29, from 6:008:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia School for the Deaf, 232 Perry Farm Road SW, Cave Spring, GA 30124.
