Conyers, GA CONYERS, GA.- Bobby Eugene Wisham, 87, of Conyers, formerly of Moultrie, passed away, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie, Georgia with Mike Arnold officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be held in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Casketbearers will be Adam Ethridge, Caleb Ragan, B.J. Wisham-Ellison, Brett Bennett, Logan Bennett and Brody Bennett.
Born February 24, 1934, in Colquitt County Georgia, he was the son of the late Horace James Wisham and Jewell Strange Wisham. Mr. Wisham was a United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Department of Labor as a supervisor and was a member of Glenwood Hills Baptist Church.
Mr. Wisham loved fishing, he loved the Braves and spent 18 years supervising the ticket agents at the Braves games. He was a handyman and a jack of all trades. He loved trying to get something at the lowest price he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanette Herndon, Lois Fuches and Juanita Fletcher; brothers, Elton Wisham and Milton Wisham.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Cecile Barber Wisham of Conyers; children, Lee Ann Wisham, Connie Ellison, Lisa Ragan all of Conyers; grandchildren, Adam Ethridge, B.J. Wisham-Ellison, Caleb Ragan and wife Taylor; great-grandson, Caden Ragan; great-granddaughter, Jessie Ragan; brother, Jerry Wisham and wife Diane of Moultrie.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.