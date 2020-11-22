Conyers, GA Bobby Maloy, age 88 of Conyers, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Mary Maloy; brothers, Charlie Maloy, Jack Maloy, Warren Maloy, James Maloy; sisters, Louise Dick, Ella Ruth Goss. He is survived by his brother, Lamar Maloy; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Eugene Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Margaret Maloy; niece and husband, Susan and Todd Young; great nieces and nephews, Alexis Young Gasque, Skyler Young Ayala, Jarret Young, Bryson Young, as well as other loved nieces and nephews. Bobby enjoyed woodworking and baking. He proudly served during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Bobby was a member American Legion Post 77 for 50 years where he served as a Post Commander and many other various positions. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Brady Howard officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
12:00PM
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
