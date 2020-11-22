Conyers, GA Bobby Maloy, age 88 of Conyers, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Mary Maloy; brothers, Charlie Maloy, Jack Maloy, Warren Maloy, James Maloy; sisters, Louise Dick, Ella Ruth Goss. He is survived by his brother, Lamar Maloy; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Eugene Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Margaret Maloy; niece and husband, Susan and Todd Young; great nieces and nephews, Alexis Young Gasque, Skyler Young Ayala, Jarret Young, Bryson Young, as well as other loved nieces and nephews. Bobby enjoyed woodworking and baking. He proudly served during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Bobby was a member American Legion Post 77 for 50 years where he served as a Post Commander and many other various positions. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Brady Howard officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Nov 24
Service
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
12:00PM
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
