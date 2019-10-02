Oxford
Branden Lowe
Branden Lowe of Oxford, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at 34 years of age. A natural lover of the outdoors, he spent his leisure time kayaking, fishing, and enjoying seeing new places as he camped with his family. In addition, Branden enjoyed working with horses and being the all-around handyman. He had an intense love for his children and his family. Branden was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Melanie Lowe.
Those left to remember him with love are his wife of 13 years, Samantha Lowe; children, RayLynn Lowe, 3, Madison Lowe, 2, Gabriel Lowe, 12; brother and sister-in-law, Bryce and Tia Lowe; grandmother and step-grandfather, Charlotte and Richard Dryman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Jerry Crews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brandy and Jason Oglesby; nephews, Avery Oglesby, Logan Oglesby.
A Memorial Service for Branden will be held at Monticello Baptist Church, 334 W. Green Street, Monticello, Friday, October 4, 2019. 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Jason Parr officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
