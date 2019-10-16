Conyers
Brenda Gail Scogin
Brenda Gail Scogin, age 77 of Conyers, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Gordon Perren and Mary Estelle Marshall; sister Dale Wood. Gail is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Scogin; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Janelle Scogin; daughter and son-in-law, Tiana and Jeffrey Mykkeltvedt; grandchildren, Ronnie James Scogin, Benjamin Sessions Mykkeltvedt, Nathaniel Perren Mykkeltvedt, Ada Grace Mykkeltvedt; great-grandchildren, Atticus James Scogin, Rhett Logan Scogin; brothers, David Lee Perren, Robert Perren. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church 2533 Stanton Road, Conyers, Ga 30094 with Rev. Dr. Shelia Crowe, Pastor officiating; interment will follow at the church cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Gail was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, and worked for the Rockdale County Board of Education as a Teacher's Assistant. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
