Conyers, GA
Brett Barksdale
Brett Barksdale, an angel from heaven, died peacefully on March 11, 2020 in Conyers, Ga. Brett was born March 26, 1959, to Kathlyn Flynt and A.R. (Gus) Barksdale. At his birth, doctors said to institutionalize him and that he would not live past seven years old. Instead, his parents brought him home where he became the greatest teacher and moral compass of the Barksdale Family. With an ever-present smile and a voice of complete honesty, Brett exemplified the true meaning of love. Brett possessed a keen emotional intelligence, street smarts, wit, humor, a sense of justice and was a master of organization. Brett attended Fairhaven School and graduated from Dekalb Training Center. He had a high work ethic and rarely missed a day of work during his jobs at: Davis Gas Station, Foam Industries, Peggy's Hair Fashions, Piggly Wiggly, and Professional Affairs Corporate Events. He loved Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Batman (TV Series only), Rifleman, Bonanza, Miracle League Baseball, rides on the farm, bowling, music and singing. Brett competed in Georgia Special Olympics in swimming, basketball and track, and appeared in one of the first TV advertisements for Special Olympics. Brett is survived by his devoted and loving Mother, Kathlyn, his brothers Wales and Randolph (Gail), and sister Katy, nieces and nephews, Blair Barksdale, Guinn (Clayton) Shropshire, Flynt (Dana )Barksdale, Kathy(Stephen) Giles , Reagan (Taylor), Jay (Lisa) Barksdale, Kathlyn, Gus and Ali Pattillo, 16 great nieces and nephews, his Aunt Margaret and many caring cousins. Many have said that he was the best thing that has ever happened to our family! The Barksdales are grateful for the kindness and generosity of the special friends Brett made over the years. Brett taught us strength and perseverance and that while everyone is uniquely different, we are all the same. Our world is better when we all respect, appreciate and learn from each other. His siblings agree that Brett will continue to be our anchor, and being his sibling was the greatest gift and privilege of our lives. Brett's life will be celebrated Saturday morning, at 11:00 at Conyers Presbyterian Church. Afterwards, the family will greet everyone at the Barksdale Farm for Barbeque ribs (Brett's favorite!) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soaring Heights Communities, 2250 Wren Road, Conyers, Ga. 30094 or Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 North Main Street, Conyers, GA. 30012.
To send flowers to the family of Brett Barksdale, please visit Tribute Store.
