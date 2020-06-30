Brian Edward Barnett Brian was born November 18, 1970. He went to be with the Lord June 23, 2020. He graduated from Heritage High School in 1989 where he played soccer. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1990-1994 where he received several commendations and played soccer for the McCord Air Force base team. Brian worked for LEPS Professional Services until 2011 and was self-employed for 8 years. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Earl L. Lazenby, Sr.; grandparents, Eddie and Lewell Barnett; aunt, Cathy Lazenby Perry. He is survived by parents, Patsy and Larry Barnett; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Mike Aiello; sister, Kelly Barnett Butler; grandmother, Louise Lazenby; aunts and uncles, Woody and Colleen Lazenby, Susan and Smitty Phelps; cousins, Lisa and Kirk Moseley, Joanna Perry, Robyn and Paul Crisp, Michael and Amy Lazenby; nephews, Jacob and Dylan Butler, Kent and Kyle Moseley, Aidan and Grayson Legg, Michael Lazenby Jr., Chelsey and Kaleb Crisp. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Crosspoint Christian Church, 4550 Hwy. 20 S., Conyers, Ga. 30013. Social Distancing with no visitation.

