Conyers, GA C.S. (Syl) Bowman of Conyers, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 80. Mr. Bowman affectionately known by his family as "Gramps" was a member of North Rockdale Baptist Church and a member of the Southeast Bus Nuts. He and his wife, Beverly, co-owned Costley Mill Park for 35 years. In addition, Mr. Bowman also owned and operated York Pest Control for 39 years and owned Georgia Bus & Coach. In his spare time, he enjoyed horse trading, building cars, and working on projects. Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kay Marie (Bowman) LaGrand; grandson, Joshua Brady LaGrand; parents, Ira and Lenora (Fields) Bowman; brother, Ira Lamar Bowman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly J. Bowman; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan N. and Suzanne Bowman; adopted son, Stanley Bigby and wife, Vicky; grandchildren, Steven LaGrand, Bonnie Bowman, Derrek and Laura Bowman; great-grandchildren, Nicholas LaGrand, Briana LaGrand, Alexa Griffin, Rylan Tribby, Vivian Bowman, Wesley Bowman; sister, Sandra (Bowman) Mobley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as granddaughters-in-love, Rebecca LaGrand, Erin Yoder, and Erica Chambers.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Bowman will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. John Bloodworth officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

