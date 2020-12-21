Conyers, GA Callie Grace Bridges, age 87 of Conyers, entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Nellie Hutto; husband, Ray F. Bridges, Sr.; son, Ray F. Bridges, Jr., along with several sisters and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca 'Becky' and Bob Pemberton; daughter-in-law, Elaine Bridges; grandchildren, Adam Pemberton, Jenna Pemberton, Marlene and Tim Pickett, Melanie and Mike Romalin; great-granddaughter, Savannah Pickett; sister, Carrie Nell Warren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Herman Moore, as well as many nieces and nephews. Callie was a teacher for DeKalb County for over 30 years until her retirement. She loved her Heritage Hills Baptist Church family just as much as her own family. Callie enjoyed traveling, cooking, crafts, crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles, and most of all, her grandkids. She also loved her 2 earthly healthcare angels, Mrs. Geraldine Dade and Ms. Lisa Wise. Callie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, loyal friend, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She is now reunited with her husband and her Lord, she will be missed but never forgotten, we will see her again one day. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harmony Cemetery, 609 Harris Street, Richland, GA 31825. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
