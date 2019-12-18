Conyers, GA
Mr. Calvin Stininger
Calvin Stininger, age 91 of Conyers, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Luella Stininger; brothers and sisters, Norman Stininger, Earl Stininger, Mary Davis, Thelma Bodine, Phyllis Currie, and son-in-law, Ronnie Chapman. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Stininger; daughter, Ruth Chapman; son, Scot Stininger; brother, Melvin Stininger; grandchildren, Justin and Renee Stininger, Victoria Stininger, Katherine Stininger; great-grandchildren, Reagan Stininger, Harper Stininger, Khloe Stininger, Oakley Stininger and Abigail Watkins. Mr. Stininger served in U.S. Army in WWII and in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church with Pastor David Armstrong-Reiner officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To send flowers to the family of Calvin Stininger, please visit Tribute Store.
