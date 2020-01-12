Covington
Carl H. Tinker
Carl H. Tinker, of Covington, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at 92 years of age. Mr. Tinker was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during WWII. He retired from Disney/Epcot in Orlando, FL, and was an active member of East Side Baptist Church in Stockbridge. Mr. Tinker was preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Maddie (Allen) Tinker.
Those left to cherish memories of times spent with Mr. Tinker include, his loving wife of 72 years, Christine (Tant) Tinker; daughter, Karleen Tinker McNabb and her husband, Mike McNabb; sons, Robin Tinker and his wife Ann Tinker, Judge T. Tinker and his wife, Linda Laney; grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Anna, Scott, Jeff, Lauren, Tara; sisters, Shirley Schumaker, and Mary Moen.
No services are scheduled at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Tinker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.