Newborn, GA Carla Cox, of Newborn, died March 28, 2021, at the age of 50. Her kids were her life; she went to every school and sporting event they participated in. Mrs. Cox volunteered at her children's school for activities often. She loved cooking and baking. Carla could make anything, and she enjoyed catering for friends and family. She also enjoyed making crafts, gift baskets, etc. for everyone. Additionally, Mrs. Cox had a big heart and loved animals, specifically her pet dogs, cats, and chickens. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Lopez.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 26 years, Phillip Cox; daughter, Kaitlyn Cox; son, Gavin Cox; sisters and their spouses, Melissa and Gary Barth, of Port Orange, Florida, Dianna and Mike Saunders, of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service in honor of Mrs. Cox will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Adam Cooper officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 6 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30303, or American Kidney Fund, 72 Edgewood Avenue Atlanta, GA 30303.
CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.
